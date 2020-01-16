Conor McGregor Is A Heavy -325 Favorite Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone For UFC 246 Fight

Conor McGregor is only becoming more of a favorite the closer we get to his UFC 246 fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor initially opened at -230 against Cerrone for their Saturday fight, but the line has only gone up since then. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

As of this moment, the line is -325 on Bovada. That means McGregor has a 76.47% chance of winning the fight against Cowboy. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

To say he’s a heavy favorite would be an understatement at this point. Oddsmakers think he is going to handle this fight pretty easily, judging from these numbers. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Saturday night truly can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be epic on every single level. It’s going to be so much fun to watch McGregor step back into the octagon.

Will he steamroll Cerrone? I don’t know, but I do think he’ll win. I think he’s the better fighter, but Cowboy won’t roll over for him.

I can also guarantee you that much.

Make sure to check out UFC 246 this Saturday night! Vegas is going to be popping, and the same can be said for all of us watching from home!