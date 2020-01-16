Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves And More Slam Country Radio Stations’ ‘Inequality In Airplay’ Rule For Women

Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and more female singers slammed one country radio station’s “inequality airplay” policy for women.

"To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I'm really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules," the 26-year-old country singer tweeted Thursday in response to a now-deleted tweet by Michigan's 98 KCQ' tweet that read,"We cannot play two females back to back." The tweet was noted by E! News.

"It's unfair and it's incredibly disappointing," she added.

And the “Peter Pan” hitmaker then took a shot of the tweet and posted it on her Instagram, stating that she felt it was her “job to say it out loud and post about it” for the next generation of up and coming female artists.

“I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are pd’s and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced,” Ballerini explained. “I am grateful. BUT. there is still inequality in airplay for women.”

“And tweets like this prove it,” she added. “And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone.”

The “Miss Me More” singer concluded, “They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys moving here to do the same. Country music- We have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let’s talk. (Also- don’t lash out at this station, they are playing by rules set for them from their higher ups ).”

Country stars like Musgraves, Jennifer Nettles and more were quick to respond.

“I know exactly how we do it. And I will call you,” Nettles wrote.

“The only thing these men are good at is making themselves look like bigger pussies than all of ours combined,” Musgraves wrote. “Zing!”