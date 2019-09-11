Celebrate Kelsea Ballerini’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kelsea Ballerini’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 26-year-old country superstar's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the years.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the "Nashville" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry at 19-years-old when she signed a deal with with Black River Entertainment. In 2014, she released her debut single called "Love Me Like You Mean It" and it was a hit.

A year later, in May 2015 her debut album titled, “The First Time” would come out.

Since then, she's continued to top the charts with one song after another with incredible hits like "Peter Pan" and "I Hate Love Songs."

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most drop-dead gorgeous women in the world.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kelsea!