Watch A Preview For What’s Ahead On HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider’

It looks like things are only going to get crazier with every passing episode of “The Outsider” on HBO.

As you all know, I was blown away by the first two episodes of the new mini-series with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider’ Is Incredible)

I was hooked from the opening credits through the final seconds. I sat in nearly complete silence soaking it all up and trying to understand the mystery.

Judging from a preview of what is ahead for fans, it looks like we’re only going to be diving deeper into the rabbit hole.

Give it a watch below.

I have no idea what we’re going to find out about this barn, but it looks like it’s nothing but trouble. As we saw in an episode that already aired, the young farmer appears to find some clothes from somebody other than himself.

It looks like the barn will play a major role in things to come, and it doesn’t look like it’s a positive.

If you’re not already watching “The Outsider,” I highly suggest you start immediately because it’s incredible.

There aren’t too many shows that demand my complete and undivided attention. “The Outsider” had me locked in, and nothing was going to break my concentration.

That’s how great it is through the first two episodes. I have so many questions!

Tune in Sunday nights on HBO to watch the latest episodes. I can already tell this show is going to be a wild ride.