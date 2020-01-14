REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider’ Is Incredible

HBO has found another hit on its hands with “The Outsider.”

I banged out the first two episodes Monday night prior to the national title game, and I was absolutely stunned. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Outsider’ On HBO With Jason Bateman)

I was hanging on the edge of my seat for two solid hours as I watched the story unfold. I’m going to keep this spoiler-free because I don’t want to ruin anything, but I will say the show is absolutely incredible.

The basic points of the plot are very simple. Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) is arrested for the brutal murder of a young child in a small town, and officer Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) is tasked with putting him behind bars.

There’s just one major problem. Despite all the DNA evidence, witness testimony and video making Maitland appear like he’s done it, there’s also video of him 70 miles away at a teaching convention at the same time.

Obviously, that’s a major problem for the police and everybody else involved. How is Maitland’s DNA in two places at once, and how is he caught on film in two places 70 miles apart at the same time? That’s what the show is trying to uncover.

Here’s what I will say for sure without spoiling anything. Bateman and Mendelsohn are both outstanding on every level.

This show is dark as all hell, and both of them give A+ performances through the first two episodes. I can also promise you there are twists and turns everywhere.

If you haven’t already started watching “The Outsider,” then I suggest you do immediately. It’s worth every single second of your time.

For those of you who have started, sound off in the comments with your thoughts!