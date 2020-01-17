Grammys CEO On ‘Administrative Leave’ After Misconduct Allegations

The Recording Academy has placed its president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave.

The announcement comes ten days before the Grammys award show, according to a report published Friday by the Associated Press. Dugan faces an unspecified misconduct allegation made by a senior leader of the organization, the outlet reported.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the academy said in a statement to the AP. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”

Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. has been appointed as interim president and CEO in the meantime. Mason Jr. has produced music for Jennifer Hudson, Chris Brown and others. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Scores Three Grammy Nominations, But Left Out Of Album Of The Year Category Again)

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the statement continued. “The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society.”

Dugan became the first woman to be appointed president and CEO of the Recording Academy just six months ago.