Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Says He Hasn’t Stopped Drinking, Tells Retirement ‘Not Today, Motherf**ker’

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was in prime form with the media Thursday ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Cerrone vs. McGregor is the biggest event in the sports world this weekend, and everybody is locked in for it. It's going to set Las Vegas on fire, and the whole fighting world can't wait.

The two have been doing a lot of press over the past couple days, and Cerrone hasn't disappointed with his answers.

He was asked if he's abstained from alcohol ahead of the fight like Conor, and replied with, "No. What? No."

Reporter: Conor says he's been abstaining from alcohol, have you? Cowboy: No. What? No.

Cerrone didn’t just stop there. When talking about his future and the possibility of hanging it up, the legendary fighter dropped an epic line.

“I’m young. When that old son of a b*tch come knocking every morning, I say ‘not today, motherf**ker. I still got a long time left. So, get your old ass out of here and come back another day,'” Cerrone told the media with a smile on his face.

How can you not love Donald Cerrone? The guy is a sound bite machine, and you can tell he’s 100% authentic.

I’m cheering for McGregor to win Saturday night, but I think there’s no doubt that Cerrone is the real deal. You just don’t find athletes like him anymore.

He’s got a kind of authenticity you can’t fake.

McGregor vs. Cowboy is going to be an exceptionally fun time Saturday night, and I hope the fight lives up to all the hype.

Through what we’ve seen so far of the buildup, it’s clear these two are going to put on a show.

