Pro-Life Groups, Planned Parenthood Launch Multi-Million Dollar Campaigns Heading Into 2020

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List announced a $52 million effort to back President Donald Trump and Republicans the same week Planned Parenthood launched a $45 million campaign backing Democrats.

Pro-life and pro-choice groups are ramping up efforts heading into the 2020 presidential election. Planned Parenthood announced earlier in January that the organization, which is the nation’s largest abortion provider, will spend $45 million supporting candidates for presidential, congressional and state-level races.

Susan B. Anthony List also announced Friday a campaign in collaboration with the Women Speak Out PAC, a campaign that includes a $52 million budget for the 2020 cycle to support both Trump and Republican candidates as well as plans to make 4 million visits to voters in key battleground states.

“The comprehensive effort will include boots on the ground, voter contact mail, phone calls, and digital ads, and is part of the organizations’ overall $52 million budget for the 2020 cycle,” the organization said in a press release.(RELATED: Here’s How Many Abortions Planned Parenthood Performed Within A Year)

“The stakes have never been higher,” Planned Parenthood Votes Executive Director Jenny Lawson told CBS News in an interview posted Thursday.

“[The Trump Administration} has managed to undo so much over the last three years,” Lawson told CBS. “The fact that this summer the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade is an indicator of their intention and they’ve never been so bold.”

SBA Spokeswoman Mallory Quigley also noted that “the stakes of this election could not be higher.” (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Employee Testified She Wanted To ‘Move Forward’ On Selling Fetal Livers For $750 Each)

“Democratic contenders for president are lining up to support abortion on demand, and even infanticide, and declaring war on even the most modest pro-life policies,” Quigley said in a statement. “Meanwhile, President Trump has governed as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history.”

Quigley added that polls confirm that Democratic stances on abortion “is a liability for them at the ballot box.”

“From now until Election Day, our team will go door-to-door visiting traditional Democrat voter groups who may simply be unaware of the Democrats’ support for extreme pro-abortion policies,” Quigley said. “Our focused, battle-tested voter outreach method will ensure we reach the voters who can provide President Trump and pro-life Senate candidates the winning margin on Election Day.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.