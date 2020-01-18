Foster Friess Could Shake Up The Wyoming Senate Race

Financier Foster Friess announced he is eyeing a Senate run for Wyoming, following Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s decision to run for reelection in the House.

Friess, 79, is no stranger to politics, finishing second for the Wyoming governor seat in the 2018 Republican primaries. Friess announced Saturday that he will be embarking on a “listening tour” to hear what Wyoming residents think he “can bring to the table in representing the needs of our citizens.”

If Friess decides to run, he will face former Republican Wyoming Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who filed to run in July. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Foster Friess’ New Campaign Ad For Wyoming Governor)

“Cynthia and Foster are both great, but a red state like Wyoming should have somebody willing and able to be a true leader for conservative policy principles,” a Wyoming voter familiar with Lummis and Friess told the Daily Caller. “Foster has the personality and drive to make a real difference in the Senate.”