Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi: She ‘May Pray Privately, But She’s Orchestrated The Trial Of Holy Hell’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham let loose Sunday on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that she had “orchestrated the trial of holy hell” against President Donald Trump.

Graham sat down with “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial and the possibility that witnesses would be called, and the topic of conversation turned to Speaker Pelosi.

Wallace began the segment by asking Graham about plans for the Senate trial, noting comments from several Republicans who had voiced the desire to get through it as quickly as possible. “How do you respond to the Democratic impeachment managers who say this is just a rush to get this over with?” he asked. (RELATED: ‘Salem Witches Got Better Deals’: Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi Over Impeachment)

Graham immediately turned the argument on Speaker Pelosi, saying that he liked her but that she was not doing right by the president. “I like Nancy Pelosi. I have known her for years. She is a very religious person,” Graham said. “When it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray privately, but she’s orchestrated the trial of holy hell.”

Graham then argued that from day one, Democrats had hit President Trump with one thing after another. “You took 48 days to impeach this president,” he said. “You did not allow him to call any witnesses. He could not have a lawyer present during the House Intel Committee. This has been a partisan railroad job. And you’re asking for fairness in the Senate? You violated every norm of what we do.”

Graham concluded by reminding Wallace that he had been the one who wanted former special counsel Robert Mueller to be allowed to do his job and had trusted him to do so in a fair manner. He added that the sooner the impeachment trial was over, the better it would be for the country. “This has been a political hit job. This is political revenge. What they’re doing to the presidency is a danger to the institution itself,” he said.