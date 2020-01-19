Conor McGregor Beats Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246

Conor McGregor obliterated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone late Saturday night at UFC 246.

The fight had all the hype in the world entering the night, but it was over in less than a minute. The Irish-born star absolutely dominated Cerrone. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

The fight was over so fast that I wasn’t even sure what had happened. Watch it below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I honestly can’t believe that happened. I’m still sitting here stunned. All the guys spent the day talking about the fight, preparing for it, hyping it up and it was over in the blink of an eye. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I think it’s safe to say that McGregor is back, and he’s back in a big way.

I have all the respect in the world for Cowboy. I honestly do. That is a man who is willing to go the distance and give the fans a show.

Yet, he was no match for McGregor when it was all said and done. He didn’t have a prayer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Now it’s time to see who McGregor fights next. Bring on Masvidal!