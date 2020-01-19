Jerry Nadler On Impeachment: Trump ‘Betrayed His Country’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan and talked about how he plans to prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

The CBS host opened the segment by asking how Nadler was planning on prosecuting the impeachment case, and noted that Republicans have said that “there was no violation of any law” in regards to the abuse of power charge, and also that the president had the “right to refuse to produce documents and witnesses due to executive privilege.” (RELATED: Roy Blunt: Senate Will Be Done With Impeachment By Early February)

Nadler responded by dismissing Republican arguments, calling them “errant nonsense.” He continued by saying that “There is ample evidence, overwhelming evidence any jury would convict him in three minutes flat that the president betrayed his country by breaking the law, the G.A.O., the General Accountability Office, just came out this week and pointed out that withholding money from Ukraine that Congress had appropriated is against the law.”

The Judiciary Committee chairman also said that Trump was trying to “rig the 2020 election,” similarly to how “he worked with the Russians to try to rig the 2016 election.”

The Senate impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.