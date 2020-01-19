‘Unprecedented Tragedy’: Two Police Officers Reported Shot, Killed In Honolulu

At least two police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii, were reportedly killed Sunday after a fatal shooting.

The suspect allegedly set his neighborhood ablaze and injured a third officer. Four homes were damaged as a result, according to local outlet Hawaii News Now.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted. “This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i.”

Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige also expressed his condolences.

Authorities said the suspect, a 69-year-old man, has likely died, and there is no ongoing manhunt to track him down, according to Hawaii News Now. (RELATED: Six Dead In Hawaii Helicopter Crash)

The incident allegedly began because of an eviction dispute between the suspect and his landlord.

The Honolulu Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

