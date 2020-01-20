Aron Cruickshank Transfers To Rutgers

Former Wisconsin receiver Aron Cruickshank has transferred to Rutgers.

Cruickshank announced his decision to transfer to the Scarlet Knights late Saturday afternoon. The decision comes after he sent shockwaves through college football world when he entered the transfer portal.

Obviously, we want nothing but the best for Cruickshank. People who hate young men for where they play football are idiots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons that nobody seems to know or understand, he wanted off the Badgers. Now, he’ll be playing for Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aron Cruickshank ????????‍♂️???? (@ac_hollywood) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:06pm PST

Having said all of that, this just doesn’t make a ton of sense to me. Cruickshank was a dominant kick returner for Wisconsin, was the star of our wildcat package and was going to have an expanded role in 2020 after the departure of Quintez Cephus.

Yet, he opted to leave one of the best teams in America to play for one of the worst teams in the country. It really doesn’t add up at all.

I hope he enjoys his time with Rutgers and flourishes there. I guess I just don’t understand why he left Wisconsin when he was only going to get more reps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aron Cruickshank ????????‍♂️???? (@ac_hollywood) on Dec 9, 2019 at 7:10pm PST

It doesn’t matter anymore. Now, Paul Chryst will have to find a way to fill another hole left by a departure.