Wisconsin Finishes At 11 In The Final AP College Football Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers got bounced from the top ten in the final AP college football poll of the season.

The final poll was released following the national title game, which ended with LSU beating Clemson. The Badgers checked in at 11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The top five were LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. In a surprising move, the Ducks won the Rose Bowl, and didn’t get any movement.

Number 11? We’re at number 11? I don’t like that. I don’t really like that at all. In fact, that’s just not good enough.

There’s no excuse for Wisconsin to ever end the season outside of the top 10. This is Wisconsin football we’re talking about!

We win conference titles and won the West division of the B1G. Am I happy we won 10 games? Yes. Am I pleased we lost four?

Hell no.

The best way to look at this season is as a building block for the future. We’ve lost Jonathan Taylor to graduation and the NFL, and we’ve also lost some other players.

Having said that, we’re returning a great core in 2020. We have more than enough talent to go where we want to go.

At this point, there’s no excuse to not get there. Getting 10 wins is a solid base, but it’s simply not good enough.

Now, it’s time to get to work and prepare for next season. The time to focus on 2020 started the moment the clock hit zero in the Rose Bowl.

Let’s get to work and remind people we’re not going anywhere.