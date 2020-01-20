Exclusive: #BlackGunsMatter Founder Rips Media’s VA Gun Rally Coverage — ‘They Have An Interest In Chaos’

Maj Toure, political activist and founder of the Black Guns Matter movement, thinks MSNBC, CNN and other media outlets have an “interest in chaos” when it comes to their gun coverage.
Toure joined Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc Monday to discus the media’s obsession with trying to push a narrative of race and violence while covering the peaceful Second Amendment protest in Richmond, Virginia.
WATCH:
