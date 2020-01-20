Conor McGregor Parties, Signs A Shoe After Defeating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor had an epic move following his big Saturday night UFC win.

The Irish-born star beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 late Saturday night in Las Vegas to get his first win in the sport in several years. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

How did he celebrate? Well, in one video shared on Twitter by @marc_raimondi, he signed somebody's shoe!

Yes, the most famous UFC fighter on the planet celebrated by signing a shoe. Watch a video of the moment below.

Conor McGregor living it up at his after party Signing shoes, faking shoeys. Loving life after his #UFC246 comeback win. pic.twitter.com/FBdeytEvSN — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 19, 2020

I love this move. I absolutely love this move from McGregor. First, he obliterates Cerrone like it’s no big deal at all.

Then, he follows that up by signing a show in a club. Power moves only, my friends.

I can imagine signing a lot of things. Signing a shoe isn’t anywhere near the top of the list. It’s not even in the top 50.

Why would you get something signed that you then can never wear? Then again, when you have the chance for McGregor’s ink, you just get signed whatever you have!

It’s kind of like “Step Brothers.”

Never change, Conor. Never change! I’m glad to see McGregor at the top of his game.