Dana White Says Conor McGregor Vs. Khabib Rematch Has ‘Global Appeal,’ Would Be Gigantic For The Sport

Dana White thinks a Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch would be the biggest event in UFC history.

White addressed the media following McGregor’s gigantic win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, and he made it crystal clear the rematch is the fight to make. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

"This is a massive fight with global appeal…It's the fight that makes sense," the head of the UFC explained to the media after McGregor's epic return.

You can watch his full comments below.

Dana White is all about a Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch after #UFC246: “It’s the biggest fight in the sport’s history.” pic.twitter.com/vuxycdWtIz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 19, 2020

Let’s just all accept the fact that McGregor is 100% going to fight Khabib again if he gets another win.

After beating Cerrone, McGregor’s next opponent could very likely end up being Jorge Masvidal. If that happens and he gets a win, then you can 100% guarantee Khabib will be in the near future.

It’s the fight everybody wants to see. It’s the fight UFC fans are drooling over after what happened at UFC 229.

Dana White knows how to move the needle and make money. A rematch in Moscow would set the roof on fire. It’d be raining money on everybody involved.

You best believe McGregor, Khabib, and White all want that to happen. It’s not a matter of if it’ll happen. It’s simply a matter of when it’ll happen, if Conor can get another win.

He announced his return in epic fashion by beating Cowboy, and now it’s time to continue the journey back to the top.

Go, Conor, go!