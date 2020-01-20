REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Gets Even Crazier In New Episode ‘Dark Uncle’

“The Outsider” was lit Sunday night with the new episode “Dark Uncle” on HBO.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

As you all know, I absolutely loved the first two episodes of the new HBO mini-series with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman.

Episode three didn’t slow down one bit, and only cranked up the creepiness. There are a couple things I want to touch on. First, Jack, the drunk law enforcement officer we met earlier, goes to the barn where Terry appeared to dump his clothes. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

He seemingly gets attacked by whatever this sinister demon/doppelgänger is, and he gets a burn on the back of his neck. He starts acting erratically, and it’s clear he’s being controlled by something other than his own mind.

Remember in the previous episode when Terry’s daughter talked about a cut he got while in Dayton. Something tells me these are going to be tied together.

Speaking of Terry’s daughter, she seems to have gotten a message from our villain that has to be delivered to Ralph. In one of the most sinister ways possible, she calmly explains the man who visited her doesn’t make her scared. He only makes her angry. He’s meant to make Ralph scared. The scene gave me literal goosebumps.

We also got introduced to Holly. This is the big one from last night. She’s the one who has been brought in to explain the conflicting evidence.

She’s clearly a genius but also socially awkward. Ralph Anderson pointed out that he has no tolerance for the unexplained, which she quickly explains means he’ll have no tolerance for her.

She seems to be the ace in the hole. At one point she goes to visit Terry’s father, and the medical staff seem unaware Terry’s even dead.

There’s also fingerprints from Terry that seem to be aged decades older than they should be. Talk about a real mind twister.

I honestly have no idea where we’re going to go from here. “The Outsider” has been amazing through the first three episodes, and the plot is wide open from the standpoint of the viewer.

I can’t wait to see what we get next week. It’s been everything I hoped for and more. It’s messing with our minds, and I’m here for it.

Tune in next week to see what happens next!