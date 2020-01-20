Tim Tebow And Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Tie The Knot: ‘All Of My Dreams Have Come True’

Tim Tebow and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have shared the happy news that the two tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former NFL star quarterback and his fiancee said their “I Do’s” at a ceremony at La Paris Estate with vows that they wrote themselves for each other, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told PEOPLE before the special day. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.” (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

“I was all over Pinterest,” she added about looking at close to 50 dresses before deciding on the right one. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow also shared before the ceremony. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with,” he added. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

As previously reported, Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question to the beauty pageant winner one year ago.