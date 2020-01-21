Dax Shepard Reveals ‘Incredible’ Date With Brad Pitt: ‘I Felt Like Pretty Woman’

Dax Shepard revealed that he went on what he has described as an “incredible” date with his bromance Brad Pitt and admitted he felt just “like Pretty Woman.”

“But I went on a date with him [Pitt],” the 45-year-old actor explained Tuesday during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” per Yahoo.com. “We took a helicopter — you think I’m lying — we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. And just the two of us just took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track.” (RELATED: Kristen Bell Performs ‘Frozen’ Songs For Irma Victims)

Dax Shepard has a slight obsession with Brad Pitt and recently told a story about going “on a date” with him. pic.twitter.com/HlYUkBNNtB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 21, 2020

“I felt like Pretty Woman, I did,” he added. “I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn’t have surprised me. It was that incredible.” (RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Women’s Stories Are Suddenly Viewed As Important’)

Shepard continued, “So, we went up, and he’s everything you’d hope. He attacked that track like his character from Troy — he’s a warrior on two wheels.”

The “Bless this mess” star then revealed as perfect as the special date was, he lamented that with all the leather the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star was wearing, he could’t get a peak at his pal’s physique.

“I wasn’t seeing any trapezia, no abs,” Shepard shared, before suggesting the two hit the beach next time. “Brad, let’s hit the beach, my friend.”

It all comes after “The Ranch” star and husband of actress Kirsten Bell revealed once again his bromance with the “Fight Club” star a year ago on the show.

