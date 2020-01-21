‘Nobody Likes Him’: Hillary Clinton Lets Loose On Bernie Sanders In New Documentary

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton let loose on Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in her upcoming documentary for the streaming service Hulu.

The four-part series is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, but The Hollywood Reporter has revealed a few teases. (RELATED: Hulu Is Debuting A Hillary Clinton Docuseries)

THR’s Lacey Rose quoted Clinton’s comments from the documentary in an interview with Clinton, noting that she was particularly brutal in her assessment of Sanders.

HILLARY ON BERNIE: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” https://t.co/1J6DGUNioN — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 21, 2020

“In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’ That assessment still hold?” Rose asked.

“Yes, it does,” Clinton responded.

Rose followed up by asking whether Clinton would endorse Sanders if he were to win the 2020 Democratic nomination. Clinton was reluctant to make a definitive commitment.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” she said. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Clinton went on to attack Sanders’ supporters and their behavior, particularly their treatment of women. “I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

Filmmaker Nanette Burstein said that she asked former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for an interview, saying that he replied that he would “rather stick needles in [his] eyes than do the interview.”

The documentary’s producers, claiming that they did not want to “relitigate the 2016 election,” did not reach out to Sanders for comment.