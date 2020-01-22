Javon Kinlaw Emotionally Discusses His Rough Upbringing Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Former South Carolina star Javon Kinlaw had some emotional comments Tuesday at the Senior Bowl about his rough childhood.

Kinlaw explained growing up in poverty in Washington D.C. where things like electricity and water weren’t even available. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javon Kinlaw (@mook_dawg3) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:04am PST

Despite initially saying he didn’t realize how bad he had it as a kid, he added, “Now that I look back at it, it was tough, but it made me a man, you know, a young age. Grew up early, definitely.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Stop what you’re doing and listen to @JavonKinlaw talk about growing up homeless. Incredible story from the former #Gamecock. @abc_columbia #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mdsO3Zgvsg — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 21, 2020

This is a perfect example of why you should always be thankful for what you have. People my age are always complaining about the dumbest stuff.

Somebody they’re interested in won’t text them back, their food order got screwed up, they think work is too hard, and the list goes on and on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javon Kinlaw???? (@mook_dawg3) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

Meanwhile, you have people who don’t even have access to electricity and water to clean themselves with. Stop and think about that for a moment.

People are upset about not having the latest iPhone, and Kinlaw just wanted to grow up with the most basic comforts.

It puts things in perspective really fast, and it’s a reminder of how good most of us have it in this world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javon Kinlaw???? (@mook_dawg3) on Dec 7, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

I hope Kinlaw makes buckets of money in the NFL. He’s clearly a good dude, and he’s had a rough time in life.

You always want to see people like that succeed. Let’s all hope he cashes in at the next level of football.