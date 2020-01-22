New York Giants Hire Bret Bielema, Role Not Entirely Clear

The New York Giants have hired former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bielema has joined Joe Judge's staff, but the two sides are "still finalizing details and his eventual role."

The #Giants are hiring former #Patriots DL coach Bret Bielema for a spot on their staff, source said. They are still finalizing details and his eventual role. As Joe Judge builds his staff, he’s adding more experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2020

I was kind of high on Joe Judge’s decision-making after adding Jason Garrett. Adding Bielema has me thinking the Giants are bound for more chaos.

Bret Bielema is one of the biggest clowns in all of football. He’s a laughably bad coach. People think he had success with the Badgers.

That’s incorrect. The Badgers had success despite being led by Bret Bielema. When he left for Arkansas and didn’t have the crutch of Wisconsin’s offense supporting him, he was exposed for what he was.

He’s a bad coach, his leadership is laughable, he can’t win without serious help and he has no business being in any high-level coaching role.

Look at Wisconsin since he left. The team literally didn’t drop off one inch. It’s not a great look for a coach when he leaves a job, and the team doesn’t change at all.

It’s kind of an indication that he didn’t have much of a role in their success. It’s been a long time since I last feuded with Bielema.

I almost hope he gets another head coaching job. The content would be absurd.