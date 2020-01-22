White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Tells Jerry Nadler He ‘Should Be Embarrassed’

White House counsel Pat Cipollone tore into Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of the House impeachment managers, during the Senate trial early Wednesday morning.

Cipollone, part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, told Nadler that he “should be embarrassed” about the way he conducted himself in the Senate. Shortly before Cipollone’s remarks, Nadler accused Trump’s defense team and Senate Republicans of participating in a “cover-up.”

“We’ve been respectful of the Senate, we’ve made our arguments to you. You don’t deserve and we don’t deserve what just happened,” Cipollone said. (RELATED: Impeachment Star Adam Schiff Won First Congressional Race By Campaigning Against Impeachment)

“Mr. Nadler came up here and made false allegations against our team, he made false allegations against all of you, he accused you of a cover-up. He’s been making false allegations against the president. The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you, for the way you’ve addressed this body. This is the United States Senate. You’re not in charge here,” Cipollone continued.

WATCH:



