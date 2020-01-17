Trump Expected To Add Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr And Robert Ray To Impeachment Legal Defense Team

“While Professor Dershowitz is non-partisan when it comes to the Constitution — he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton — he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution,” the legal team said in a statement according to CNN. “He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone is leading the team of lawyers as the impeachment trial begins in the Senate. Trump has often spoken to Dershowitz for advice throughout impeachment and during the Mueller investigation, according to CNN.

The news of the three new hires comes after the team tried to hire former Republican South Carolina Rep. and former prosecutor Trey Gowdy. The hire was unsuccessful because of federal lobbying rules, according to Trump.