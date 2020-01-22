Robert Kraft Says The ‘Plan’ Is For Tom Brady To Keep Playing With The Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft thinks Tom Brady will remain with the team.

After losing to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs, Brady’s future has been a topic of nonstop debate as we all wait to find out what the six-time Super Bowl champion will do. It sounds like Kraft intends to try to persuade him to stick around for some more football with the Pats.

When asked by TMZ about keeping Brady with the Patriots, Kraft responded with, “We plan to!”

As I said above, the quarterback’s future is one of the biggest things going on in the NFL right now. Everybody, and I mean everybody, wants to know what will happen.

Outside of the Super Bowl, Brady’s upcoming decision on his future is the number one thing being discussed, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

As I’ve said before, I hope Brady either returns to the Pats or retires. Some things just shouldn’t be changed.

Brady playing for a new team is right at the top of that list. He’s the face of the Patriots, and should either suit up one more time or ride off into the sunset.

