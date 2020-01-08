Tom Brady Says He Has ‘More To Prove’ In Instagram Post

It sounds like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has no intentions of hanging it up.
There has been a lot of speculation about what the future might hold for the six-time Super Bowl champion. In a Wednesday Instagram post, he seemed to shine a little light on the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
He wrote the following in part:
You can read the whole post below.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Well, this kind of gives us some answers. It doesn’t give us a ton, but it does re-enforce the idea that Brady isn’t going to retire.
I don’t think that’s major news to anybody. That’s seemed pretty obvious to anybody paying attention ever since the Pats lost to the Titans.
However, Brady very noticeably didn’t commit to the Patriots in 2020. He just said he was going to keep playing on the field.
If anything, that omission is just going to crank the speculation up even further. Like I said earlier today, until he commits to something concrete, the chatter will never end with Brady and his future.
Now, we wait to find out what will happen with the greatest quarterback to pick up a football in the NFL. Things are almost certainly going to get wild.