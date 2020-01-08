Tom Brady Says He Has ‘More To Prove’ In Instagram Post

It sounds like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has no intentions of hanging it up.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the future might hold for the six-time Super Bowl champion. In a Wednesday Instagram post, he seemed to shine a little light on the situation.

He wrote the following in part:

In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

You can read the whole post below.

Well, this kind of gives us some answers. It doesn’t give us a ton, but it does re-enforce the idea that Brady isn’t going to retire.

I don’t think that’s major news to anybody. That’s seemed pretty obvious to anybody paying attention ever since the Pats lost to the Titans.

However, Brady very noticeably didn’t commit to the Patriots in 2020. He just said he was going to keep playing on the field.

If anything, that omission is just going to crank the speculation up even further. Like I said earlier today, until he commits to something concrete, the chatter will never end with Brady and his future.

Now, we wait to find out what will happen with the greatest quarterback to pick up a football in the NFL. Things are almost certainly going to get wild.