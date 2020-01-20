Tom Brady Says He’s ‘Opened-Minded’ About His Football Future, Will ‘Embrace’ What Comes Next ‘With Open Arms’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seems very relaxed about whatever his future might hold.

Brady, who has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is set to become a free agent, and his future is one of the biggest storylines in the league right now. He could stay with the Patriots, he could leave, or he could retire.

He has plenty of options to consider, and he seems super chill about the whole thing.

According to ESPN, the legendary NFL passer talked about his future during a Westwood One interview, and said, “I’m open-minded about the process. At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

As a football fan, it’d be so strange to see Brady tie up his cleats for any other team than the Patriots. That man is the face of the organization.

He’s won six rings with them! He elevated New England into an international brand. It just wouldn’t be normal to watch him play with somebody else.

My guess is that he’s still going to be playing for the Patriots in 2020. He could be doing all of this to leverage a new deal that is favorable to him.

All I know for sure is that it’s just not going to be normal to watch him run out of the tunnel wearing a different team’s uniform.

Some thing in life shouldn’t be up for negotiation or debate. The team Tom Brady plays on would certainly be on that list.

It should be the Patriots or he should retire. His legacy is already set in stone. I don’t know what he could possibly have to prove by playing elsewhere.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. There’s no doubt Brady’s decision will be one of the biggest things the football world follows for the next few months.