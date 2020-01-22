Trump Proclaims Sanctity Of Human Life Day On Anniversary Of Roe V Wade

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that Jan 22., the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, will become National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

Trump announced in a Tuesday proclamation that his administration “will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad.”

Jan 22. will be known as Sanctity of Human Life Day, Trump said, calling on Congress to join him in “protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born.” (RELATED: Most Americans Want To Elect Candidates Who Support Abortion Restrictions, Poll Shows)

The announcement is “further evidence” that Trump is “the most pro-life president we’ve ever had,” Trump campaign deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“As Democrats continue to advocate for abortion until birth and even outright infanticide, President Trump will always protect life,” she added.

The proclamation came ahead of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and three days before the 47th annual March for Life, where thousands of pro-life activists, students and families will come to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate against abortion.

“Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value,” Trump said. “Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended.”

He added that on the newly proclaimed National Sanctity of Human Life Day, the United States will “proudly and strongly” reaffirm the commitment to protect life.

