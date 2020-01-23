Dad Confronts Warren On Student Loan Forgiveness: ‘Can I Have My Money Back?’

The father of a college student was seen confronting Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren about her plan to cancel student loan debt in a video that went viral earlier this week.

The dad chastised Warren over her plan, and got especially heated after the senator and 2020 presidential candidate told him he could not get the money back that he saved to pay for his daughter’s school. (RELATED: Colleges And Universities Are Creating A Lost Generation Of Americans)

“My daughter is in school. I saved all my money. Am I gonna get my money back?” the dad asked.

“Of course not,” Warren replied.

“So you’re gonna pay for people who didn’t save any money, but those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” the man asked.

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don’t save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

The man mentioned that he worked a “double shift” to pay for his daughter’s education, and accused Warren of mocking his life story. (RELATED: Flashback: Elizabeth Warren Became Rich By Defending The Rich)

“You’re laughing at me!” the man said.

Warren denied that she was laughing, but the dad was not buying her explanation.

“That’s exactly what you’re doing!” he said. “We did the right thing and we get screwed!”

Warren unveiled a $640 billion plan last year to eliminate student loan debt, a plan that would be funded by a tax on the ultra wealthy.