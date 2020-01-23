Justin Bieber Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden, The Filming Process Shocks Fans

Musician Justin Bieber and late night show host James Corden have seemingly been recording a new episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Bieber and Corden were caught on camera filming the segment for the late night show host’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden” by an Instagram user.

The infamous black Range Rover was spotted being pulled around the city of Los Angeles by a truck, according to video shared Thursday by @zolihonig.

“Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn’t event driving!” the user captioned the video.

Corden seemingly confirmed the duo was working on something by sharing a selfie of himself and Bieber. The “Yummy” singer was kissing Corden on the cheek in the photo. (RELATED: Kanye Stars In James Corden’s First ‘Airpool Karaoke’)

It would make sense for Bieber to be participating in a “Carpool Karaoke.” He just released “Yummy,” which was not that good, but also not terrible. I also believe he has even more music on the way. Maybe we will see the release of a new song on a “Carpool” segment.

I was also shocked that so many people didn’t realize that Corden wasn’t actually driving in “Carpool Karaoke.” Why would he actually be driving? Did everyone think they were actually flying on a plane during Kanye’s “Airpool Karaoke?”

People are so gullible.