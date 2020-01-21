JJ Watt, Justin Bieber To Appear On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In February

JJ Watt and Justin Bieber will be making appearances on “Saturday Night Live” in February.

Watt and Bieber were announced Tuesday as host and performer on the “SNL” Twitter account. The NFL player will host on Feb. 1 while country singer Luke Combs performs. Bieber’s episode will take place on Feb. 8 and will be hosted by drag queen Ru Paul.



The appearances by Watt, Combs and Ru Paul will be each’s first, while Bieber has appeared on the sketch comedy show twice before.

The announcement of the new hosts and performers comes after actor Adam Driver was announced as a host for the Jan. 25 episode of “SNL.” Pop singer Halsey will be performing. (RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premieres With Low Ratings For Season 45)

I’m so excited to see Watt host “Saturday Night Live.” He is definitely one of my favorite NFL players (I could be biased because I am from Houston). However, he is such a good person and everyone loves him, no matter which NFL team they root for.

Combs is also a great performer to be paired with him. While he isn’t from Texas, he does have a song titled “Houston, We Got A Problem.”

I’m also very happy to see Bieber return to the “Saturday Night Live” stage to perform. He just released brand new music, which got negative reviews. The songs have lyrics that could have been written by a second-grader, but I’m praying he does some kind of dope choreographed dance.