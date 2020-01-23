Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Being Investigated For Allegedly Punching A Teenage Boy

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is being investigated by the police after a claim he allegedly punched a teenage boy.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, police are investigating whether or not the famous mascot punched a 13-year-old boy after a photo back in November. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chris Greenwell has claimed the mascot “took a running start” and “punched my son as hard as he could” after his son allegedly hit him on the head after the photo.

Officials with the Flyers weren’t able to confirm Greenwell’s accusation, and there’s reportedly zero film footage of the alleged incident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that a chiropractor diagnosed Greenwell’s son with “mild pain.”

This is the greatest story I’ve read in a very long time. I’m not even sure if we should be mad if the allegations are true.

The mascot’s name is literally Gritty. What’s grittier than allegedly punching a teenage boy for patting you on the head?

That’s the definition of grit. This mascot sounds like he perfectly represents Philly. Now, I don’t condone violence at all.

Let’s not get it twisted. At the same time, the optics of Gritty running after a kid and punching him is something straight out of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

If I was a cop, I’d beg to be on the is case. I’d literally beg to be the investigating officer. No matter how this situation ends, it’s already insanely funny.