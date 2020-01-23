Report: Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Emails Hacked

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has had her personal emails hacked, according to a new report.

The hacking was revealed by Maxwell’s lawyers as part of a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to a report Wednesday from The Daily Mail. The report stated that damaging information about high profile individuals connected to Epstein could be released as a result of the hacking. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

The 58-year-old British socialite had been engulfed in a defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre in 2015. Maxwell’s life has been the subject of intense speculation since Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell last Summer. (RELATED: Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell, The Woman Always Pictured With Jeffrey Epstein?)

Giuffre has also alleged that she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, and the prince allegedly emailed Maxwell about Giuffre in 2015.

“Let me know when we can talk. Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts,” Andrew allegedly wrote in the email.