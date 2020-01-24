UFC Reveals What Conor McGregor Said To Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s Grandmother After UFC 246 Victory

Conor McGregor had some kind words for the grandmother of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor smoked Cowboy in 40 seconds in his return to the octagon, and it was a brutally dominating performance.

Following the fight, Cerrone's grandmother rushed into the octagon to console him after the horrible loss. She also briefly embraced McGregor, and the two exchanged some words.

#UFC246 Donald Cerrone’s grandmother interrupted his interview to console him after the loss to Conor McGregor. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/1tBotNQV6H — Class 98.7FM Noticias (@Class987FM) January 19, 2020

Now, we know what McGregor said to the grandmother of his opponent. He told her that she should be proud of Cowboy, and that she "raised a hell of a boy."

If you were wondering what Conor McGregor said to Cowboy Cerrone’s grandmother Jerry after the fight, here it is from UFC 246: The Thrill and the Agony, which was released on Fight Pass today.https://t.co/0lqOD9uOCE pic.twitter.com/Wj603aumCz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2020

I don’t care what you think about McGregor. This is absolutely awesome. I think it’s also a sign of McGregor’s increased maturity.

He smoked Cowboy in epic fashion, and then helped console his opponent’s grandmother with some very kind words.

I think it’s safe to say McGregor has done a lot of growing up. There’s no chance this would have happened four years ago.

Conor McGregor on the fight stoppage and what he said to Cowboy Cerrone’s grandmother after the fight. pic.twitter.com/R4Lrz6zYME — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 19, 2020

Major props to McGregor for pulling off such a classy move. Cowboy is a legend in the fighting game, he’s a hell of a good dude, his grandmother obviously wanted to help her grandson.

It was a heartwarming moment all the way around.