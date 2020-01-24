Editorial

UFC Reveals What Conor McGregor Said To Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s Grandmother After UFC 246 Victory

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Conor McGregor had some kind words for the grandmother of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor smoked Cowboy in 40 seconds in his return to the octagon, and it was a brutally dominating performance.

Following the fight, Cerrone's grandmother rushed into the octagon to console him after the horrible loss. She also briefly embraced McGregor, and the two exchanged some words.

Now, we know what McGregor said to the grandmother of his opponent. He told her that she should be proud of Cowboy, and that she "raised a hell of a boy."

I don’t care what you think about McGregor. This is absolutely awesome. I think it’s also a sign of McGregor’s increased maturity.

He smoked Cowboy in epic fashion, and then helped console his opponent’s grandmother with some very kind words.

I think it’s safe to say McGregor has done a lot of growing up. There’s no chance this would have happened four years ago.

Major props to McGregor for pulling off such a classy move. Cowboy is a legend in the fighting game, he’s a hell of a good dude, his grandmother obviously wanted to help her grandson.

It was a heartwarming moment all the way around.