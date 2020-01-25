Politics

Obama Reportedly Called Trump A ‘Fascist’ During A 2016 Phone Call

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets President-elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as president on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Former President Barack Obama reportedly called President Donald Trump a “fascist” during a 2016 phone call.

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who ran as 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s running mate, said Obama called Trump a “fascist” during the call. The comments come from a clip in an upcoming documentary about Clinton, NBC News reported.

“President Obama called me last night and said, ‘Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You’ve got to keep a fascist out of the White House,'” Kaine reportedly said in October 2016, adding that Obama “knows me and he knows that I could tend to err.” (RELATED: ‘Nobody Likes Him’: Hillary Clinton Lets Loose On Bernie Sanders In New Documentary)

Hillary Clinton stands with President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton during an election eve rally on Nov. 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton stands with President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton during an election eve rally on Nov. 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This is stronger criticism than what Obama has leveled at Trump in public, NBC reported.

“I echo that sentiment,” Clinton told Kaine in the clip, the publication reported. “But that’s really — the weight of our responsibility is so huge.”

Obama, Clinton and Kaine did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

