‘Vicious Lie’: ADL CEO Demands Rashida Tlaib Apologize For Spreading ‘Blood Libel’

The CEO of the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League called on Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Sunday to apologize for circulating “blood libel” against Jewish people.

Tlaib retweeted an unverified story on Twitter Saturday alleging that “a Herd of violent #Israeli settlers” kidnapped, assaulted and threw a 7-year-old Palestinian boy into a well.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Sunday that Tlaib must apologize for promoting the wild accusation. “This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

“@RashidaTlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven,” Greenblatt added. “An apology is overdue.”

This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020. @RashidaTlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven. An apology is overdue.https://t.co/s8n97T0CVB — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 26, 2020

Tlaib’s office didn’t return a request for comment on whether the congresswoman would apologize.

The ADL, the nation’s largest Jewish civil rights group, has previously given Tlaib a pass for her anti-Semitic ties. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Blames ‘Senior’ Democrats After Partnership With Terror-Linked Group Draws Backlash)

One of Tlaib’s key fundraisers in 2018, a Palestinian activist who also organized campaign events for her, spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in a Facebook group that included Tlaib.

The congresswoman in 2006 wrote an op-ed column in the Final Call, the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam’s media arm.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.