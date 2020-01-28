Chris Wallace Wonders If Jerry Nadler Would Pay To Have 1998 Clinton Impeachment Video ‘Expunged From The Earth’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Tuesday how much House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler might pay to have a Clinton-era throwback video “expunged from the earth.”

Wallace weighed in on the proceedings as President Donald Trump’s defense team concluded opening statements. The team’s presentation included a number of videos showing Democrats — many of whom are still serving in Congress — taking a very different view of impeachment in 1998-1999 when the accused was Democratic President Bill Clinton.

WATCH:

Martha McCallum opened the segment with a comment on White House attorney Pat Cipollone ‘s final remarks. “Pat Cipollone making his closing argument there, saying why not trust the American people with this decision, why tear up ballots, the importance of the Constitution,” she said. “With that, I want to bring in Chris Wallace for your thoughts, Chris for your thoughts as the president’s side essentially rests their case.”

“They made a good case today,” Wallace began. “I think that Cipollone was smart. We have said everything, we are at our high point, let’s get out of here.” (RELATED: Bill Hemmer Has To Ask Impeachment Manager Three Times Why The House Didn’t Subpoena John Bolton)

“I would love to have been in the room when they were going over those tapes of what the Democrats, I think at that point they were all members of Congress, not Senators, during 1998-1999, during the Clinton impeachment,” Wallace added. “Getting these sound bites from House Managers, also some just Senators like Zoe Lofgren, Jerry Nadler, Chuck Schumer.”

“I also thought to myself, I wonder how much Jerry Nadler would pay to have that videotape of him from 1998 expunged from the Earth so that nobody could ever see it again,” Wallace concluded with a laugh. (RELATED: ‘We Just Saw The Pictures’: Chris Wallace Challenges Hakeem Jeffries’ Claim That Souvenir Pen Ceremony Was ‘Solemn’)

The video Wallace was referencing showed Nadler lambasting one-sided impeachment “supported by one political party and opposed by the other.”