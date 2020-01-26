Adam Schiff Accused Trump Of Trying To Threaten Him — But Nancy Pelosi Used The Same Phrase On Senate Republicans

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff accused President Donald Trump of trying to threaten him Sunday in a tweet suggesting Schiff would “pay a price” — but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the same phrase on Senate Republicans just two weeks ago.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Schiff had not “paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Schiff, during an interview with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” said that he believed Trump had meant to threaten him.

Dozens of other Trump critics rallied behind Schiff on Twitter, accusing the president of threatening the California Democrat. (RELATED: Critics Line Up To Accuse Trump Of Threatening Adam Schiff In Tweet)

But just two weeks ago, Speaker Pelosi claimed that Senate Republicans would “pay a price” if they chose not to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial.