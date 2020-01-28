Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Almost Didn’t Ask Hailey Bieber To Marry Him: ‘Am I Going To Make This Commitment?’

Justin Bieber admitted that he almost didn’t propose to his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber because he feared he wasn’t ready “to make this commitment.”

“I was extremely nervous,” the 25-year-old pop singer shared about asking Hailey to marry him, during his appearance Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The video was noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

WATCH:

“I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes,” he added. “So, I wasn’t really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, ‘Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say?'” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Bieber continued, “Because, you know, that’s a serious commitment when you say you’re going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful. That’s a huge.”

The “Baby” hitmaker then explained how he asked himself if he was going to be able to “do that?” And how that was what was he was really “battling with.”

“But I finally was like, ‘I’m gonna make the decision and follow through with it and be a husband and, you know, this is what I’ve always wanted,” Justin admitted. “I’m gonna choose this woman and just do it.'”

And do that is exactly what the “Yummy” hitmaker did when he proposed to the supermodel in 2018 and secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse several months later.

In October, the couple made headlines with news that they had finally held a lavish ceremony to say their “I Do’s” once again a year later, but this time surrounded by family and friends.

Later in the segment, Justin dropped the news that his next album titled “Changes” was coming out very soon, in fact February 14th to be exact.