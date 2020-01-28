Mike Leach Compares Himself To A Raccoon

Mike Leach had another incredible tweet for his fans Monday afternoon.

The Mississippi State football coach tweeted a list of things he has in common with a raccoon. What might the shared characteristics be? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

Well, they both have dark circles around the eyes, they both eat junk, they’re both a little fat and they both might have rabies.

Check out the funny tweet below.

It’ll forever blow my mind that Mike Leach is a real person and is one of the most famous football coaches in all of America.

This dude is like a character from the greatest movie ever written, except he’s a head football coach in the SEC.

This is the kind of content you can’t make up.

The best part about Mike Leach is that he’s incredibly authentic. He doesn’t give a damn if you think he’s a bit weird, different or that he’s nothing like what we’re used to seeing.

He’s 100% comfortable with himself, and that’s the kind of attitude we rarely see in the age of social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 15, 2020 at 7:38am PST

The season really can’t get here fast enough. Leach in the SEC is something fans have dreamed about for years, and now we have it.

Go, Leach, go! 2020 is going to be a great year.