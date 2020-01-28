Chuck Schumer Says There Will Be No ‘Bargaining’ In Exchange For Hunter Biden Testimony

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Senate Republicans on Tuesday to pass a vote in favor of calling new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and he rejected the idea of trading the testimony of former National Security Adviser John Bolton for that of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“It is on the shoulders of four Republican senators to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and the others with direct knowledge of the presidents’ actions, testify in a Senate trial,” Schumer said in a press briefing.

However, Schumer completely rejected the idea proposed by Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to allow Bolton to testify in exchange for Hunter Biden’s testimony.

“We’re not bargaining with them. We want four witnesses and four sets of documents then the truth will come out. If they (Senate Republicans) want to call their other witnesses, fine.”

The four Senate Republicans that Democrats are hoping to persuade to vote in favor of allowing new witnesses are most liekly Mitt Romney, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. (Related: Chris Wallace Wonders If Jerry Nadler Would Pay To Have 1998 Clinton Impeachment Video ‘Expunged From The Earth’)

The Senate vote on whether or not to call new witnesses in the impeachment trial is set for Friday.