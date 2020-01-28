EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer On How Trump Is Saving America’s Working Class

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer is applauding President Donald Trump for his successful trade negotiations with China, Mexico, and Canada, asserting that the new trade agreements will bolster American agriculture.

Cramer explained the details of the Phase One trade deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is set to be signed by the president Wednesday, in a recent interview with the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Trump Signs Phase One Of Trade Agreement With China)

The China deal is a particular boon for the many farmers in Cramer’s state — the first phase of the deal requires China to commit to purchasing more than $30 billion in agricultural goods from the United States.

WATCH:

According to Cramer, only Trump had the foresight and ability to distrust the status quo and achieve these new trade deals on behalf of the American people.

