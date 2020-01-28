‘Dumbest Man On Television’: POTUS Responds To Don Lemon Mocking Trump Voters

President Donald Trump ripped CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday night after a video of Lemon and his guests mocking Trump voters went viral on social media.

The video showed Lemon, former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali using a stereotypical southern accent to mock Trump voters. (RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler)

The president responded by mocking Lemon’s poor ratings, and calling him the “dumbest man on television.”

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

In the clip, the trio could be heard laughing hysterically after Wilson claimed that the president and his “credulous boomer rube” supporters could not find Ukraine on a map. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About Alexander Vindman, The Ukraine-Born Officer At The Center Of The Impeachment Probe)

Wilson, a staunch critic of Trump and the current state of the Republican Party, doubled down on his behavior Tuesday morning.

“The most beautiful part of this entirely contrived phony bullshit outrage about that segment isn’t that I insulted the Maga demo,” Wilson tweeted.