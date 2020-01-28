Trump, Netanyahu Propose Israel-Palestinian Peace Deal

President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a peace deal at the White House on Tuesday that would include a Palestinian state.

The deal would keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, and has been endorsed by both Netanyahu and his challenger, former Israeli Defense Forces General Benny Gantz. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Threatens To Cut Off Aid To Israel)

“On Sunday, I delivered to prime minister Netanyahu, my vision for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians,” the president said.

“This vision for peace is fundamentally different from past proposals. In the past, even the most well-intentioned plans were light on factual details and heavy on conceptual frameworks,” Trump continued. “By contrast, our plan is 80 pages and it is the most detailed proposal ever put forward by far.”

However, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appeared to pre-emptively reject the deal, refusing a call from Trump, and calling the president a “dog.”

“Trump is a dog and the son of a dog,” Abbas said. “They called me from Washington and I did not pick up the phone… I said no and I will continue to say no.”

In his press conference, Trump said that this “could be the last opportunity” the Palestinians ever have to make a peace deal. The plan was spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been one of the president’s top advisers on Middle East foreign policy issues.