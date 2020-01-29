Rep. Jerry Nadler: President Trump Must Be ‘Brought To Heel’

Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler said Wednesday that President Donald Trump must be “brought to heel” and the country “saved” from his efforts to “rig our elections.”

Wednesday’s Senate activity featured written questions posed by senators, followed by responses from both House impeachment managers and the president’s legal defense team.

Nadler was responding to a written question posed by Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment hearings about whether Trump, if he invokes executive privilege, would be “required to identify the specific documents or communications containing sensitive material that he seeks to protect.”

Accusing Trump of creating “diversion after diversion,” particularly when referring to what “Hunter Biden may have done in Ukraine,” the New York lawmaker insisted that the president has “claimed absolute immunity,” not executive privilege, because he “fears the facts.” (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Addresses Times Report On Bolton Manuscript In Senate Arguments)

“But the facts are the facts,” Nadler said after making his case that former national security advisor John Bolton should be allowed to testify. “The president is a danger to the United States. He’s tried to rig the next election. He’s abused his power and he must be brought to heel and the country must be saved from his continuing efforts to rig our elections.”