‘Because I’m A Snake’: Tucker Carlson Rips John Bolton After Times Manuscript Report

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aimed his Monday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” opening monologue at “disgraced former National Security Adviser John Bolton.”

Bolton’s upcoming book, the New York Times reported Sunday, will contend that President Donald Trump intentionally tied aid to Ukraine to a desired investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“Back during the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump used to recite a poem about a woman who took a dying snake into her home and nursed it back to health,” Carlson began. “The snake did become healthy, and then immediately whipped around and bit the woman. As she breathed her last breaths, the woman asked the snake, ‘why did you do this?’ ‘Because I’m a snake,’ was the reply. ‘That’s what we do.'”

The Fox News host likened the story to “former National Security Adviser John Bolton,” whose betrayal of President Donald Trump seemingly “shocked” Washington Republicans.

“But they shouldn’t be shocked,” Carlson said. “That’s who John Bolton is. That’s who John Bolton has always been. That’s what John Bolton does.”

Carlson contended that the only reason Bolton joined the administration was because he “wanted war with Iran,” a goal the Fox News host proved by playing a 2017 speech calling for the “overthrow of the mullahs’ regime in Iran.”

“Maybe because he never served in the military himself, Bolton genuinely, passionately, loved war,” said Carlson. “In the end, of course, he didn’t get it. Trump blocked him at the brink of more than one conflict. Bolton finally left in well-deserved humiliation. Bolton’s resignation was one of the highlights of the president’s first term, a day of celebration for normal people everywhere.” (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Addresses Times Report On Bolton Manuscript In Senate Arguments)

The media, Carlson argued before again proving his point with clips, were “sad” that Bolton left because “Wars mean they get to move tanks around on the screen and talk about weapons systems.”

“Will John Bolton testify?” he asked. “Who knows? Either way, it won’t change the outcome. Trump will be acquitted. This is a totally stupid sideshow. We’ll be embarrassed about it later. But it’s worth taking this moment to pause and think about John Bolton himself for a moment anyway. How’d a guy who disagrees so completely with everything that Donald Trump ran on, and won on, how did that guy wind up in a position of power in the White House? Good question. Because he’s not the only one.”