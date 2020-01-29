Lev Parnas Showed Up On Capitol Hill But Was Barred From Senate Trial By Ankle Monitor

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday gave American businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, tickets to attend the Senate impeachment trial, however, he was not allowed in due to the electronic ankle monitor on his ankle.

Parnas is under indictment in New York on campaign finance-related charges and is currently wearing an electronic ankle monitor, so he can be tracked. The rules of the Senate’s impeachment trial state that no electronics of any kind can be brought into the Senate chamber, leaving Parnas outside.

“I welcome them to cross examine me. They’re scared.” Lev Parnas on the steps of the Capitol. He wasn’t allowed in the building because of his ankle monitor. pic.twitter.com/Qxw2cLgbTf — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) January 29, 2020

Lev Parnas has crashed the impeachment party. pic.twitter.com/NeS9GpQhQF — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) January 29, 2020

The Lev Parnas show arrives in the Senate pic.twitter.com/ZsmGx0ULSq — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020

Breaking: Lev Parnas making his way to the United States Senate pic.twitter.com/fRrwkaiyJr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2020

"Like many other New York constituents, Mr. Bondy (Parnas' lawyer) reached out and asked for gallery tickets, and we said yes," a Schumer spokesman told the Daily Caller.

Meanwhile, reporters chased Parnas all over Capitol Hill, asking him questions about his connections with Giuliani and about his current legal trouble.

Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, did not respond to multiple questions from the Daily Caller when asked about being denied entry into the Senate gallery.