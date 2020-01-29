Politics

Lev Parnas Showed Up On Capitol Hill But Was Barred From Senate Trial By Ankle Monitor

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI:AFP via Getty Images

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter
Font Size:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday gave American businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, tickets to attend the Senate impeachment trial, however, he was not allowed in due to the electronic ankle monitor on his ankle.

Parnas is under indictment in New York on campaign finance-related charges and is currently wearing an electronic ankle monitor, so he can be tracked. The rules of the Senate’s impeachment trial state that no electronics of any kind can be brought into the Senate chamber, leaving Parnas outside.

“Like many other New York constituents, Mr. Bondy (Parnas’ lawyer) reached out and asked for gallery tickets, and we said yes,” a Schumer spokesman told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: In Secret Trump Recording, Lev Parnas Spoke Little, But Said A Lot)

Meanwhile, reporters chased Parnas all over Capitol Hill, asking him questions about his connections with Giuliani and about his current legal trouble. (RELATED: Lev Parnas Gave Congress The Contents Of His iPhone, Including His Searches On Sex-Hookup Websites)

Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, did not respond to multiple questions from the Daily Caller when asked about being denied entry into the Senate gallery.