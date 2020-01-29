A Total Of 24 UConn Football Players Have Entered The Transfer Portal

UConn’s football team sounds like it’s absolutely falling apart.

According to 247Sports, the Huskies have now had 24 players enter the transfer portal. Yes, you read that correctly.

UConn has had 24 of their players enter the portal to get the hell out of Randy Edsall’s program.

UConn RB Donevin O’Reilly is in the transfer portal. He’s the 24th UConn to transfer this cycle: https://t.co/XyefDX4fQ7 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 27, 2020

If you’re a fan of the Huskies, you have to be in full on panic mode right now. How do 24 players enter the transfer portal?

That’s enough players to put together a starting defense and starting offense. This isn’t a problem. It’s a disaster.

How does something this bad even happen? What type of program is Randy Edsall running up in Connecticut?

A few players transferring is pretty normal. That happens to every team in America. Losing a massive chunk of the roster isn’t normal.

That’s a really bad sign. I have no idea what the athletic department will do, but losing this many guys is a dark mark on the program.